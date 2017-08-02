Kodi Lyons-Foster: Aldershot Town sign former Bristol City defender
National League side Aldershot have signed former Bristol City centre-half Kodi Lyons-Foster on a one-year deal after a successful trial.
Lyons-Foster joined Bristol City in June 2016 following his release by Aston Villa, but failed to make a first-team appearance for the club.
The 20-year-old joined Guernsey on loan in December, before a trial spell with Irish side Derry City in February.
Aldershot start the new National League season at Halifax on 5 August.