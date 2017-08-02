Jayson Leutwiler: Blackburn Rovers sign goalkeeper from League One rivals Shrewsbury

Jayson Leutwiler worked with Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray at Middlesbrough

Blackburn Rovers have signed Canada goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler from fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Leutwiler, 28, is reunited with former boss Tony Mowbray, who signed him for Middlesbrough in July 2012 where he made just five appearances.

The Swiss-born keeper played 140 games for the Shrews in three seasons at the New Meadow and has two Canada caps.

He comes in to replace Jason Steele, who joined Sunderland last week.

