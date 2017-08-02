Motherwell: Former Man City defender Ellis Plummer signs one-year deal

Ellis Plummer played a handful of games for St Mirren while on loan in 2014

Motherwell have signed former Manchester City defender Ellis Plummer on a season-long contract.

The 22-year-old, who had a spell on loan at St Mirren in 2014, was released this summer after 11 years at City.

"He is a boy with a massive point to prove," Well boss Steve Robinson told the club website.

"There were high hopes for him when he was younger but he has had injury problems, so we hope to give him a platform to get back to where he was."

Plummer can play a number of positions in defence and has also featured as a holding midfielder.

"I'm delighted," he said. "I was desperate for a new challenge and I think this is the perfect place for me.

"I had a taste of Scottish football from my time at St Mirren and I really enjoyed it. It's very competitive but I think that suits me."