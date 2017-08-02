Europa League - Qualifying Third Round - 2nd Leg
MFK Ruzomberok19:45Everton
Venue: Stadion MFK Ruzomberok

MFK Ruzomberok v Everton

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney played the full 90 minutes in the first leg at Goodison Park

Jordan Pickford will make his Everton debut while Wayne Rooney is available in their Europa League qualifying second leg against Ruzomberok.

Goalkeeper Pickford, 23, moved for £30m from Sunderland this summer.

Fellow summer signing Rooney, 31, had a groin problem but manager Ronald Koeman confirmed the striker is fit to play.

Leighton Baines' goal in the first leg has given Everton a slender 1-0 lead in the third qualifying tie against the side from Slovakia.

"We always try to play offensive football, we don't come here to defend the result, it's not the way I like and it's not the best way to win the game," said Koeman.

"Maybe Ruzomberok need to attack more but they did a good job and it is the second leg of this round so we will see."

Speaking about the selection of Pickford, who was on the bench in the first leg, Koeman said: "We know we need to make decisions on the team and it is not only about the goalkeeper.

"It's still the pre-season but we can't call it pre-season because we're playing in an important game."

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Thursday 3rd August 2017

    • Apollon Limassol18:00Aberdeen
      (Agg 1-2)
    • MFK Ruzomberok19:45Everton
      (Agg 0-1)
    • Dinamo Minsk16:00AEK Larnaca
      (Agg 0-2)
    • Shkendija16:00FK Trakai
      (Agg 1-2)
    • Odd17:30Dinamo Zagreb
      (Agg 1-2)
    • FC Oleksandria18:00Astra Giurgiu
      (Agg 0-0)
    • FK Qabala18:00Panathinaikos
      (Agg 0-1)
    • Sparta Prague18:00Crvena Zvezda
      (Agg 0-2)
    • Zenit St P18:00Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv
      (Agg 2-0)
    • Fenerbahçe18:30SK Sturm Graz
      (Agg 2-1)
    • Fola Esch18:30Östersunds FK
      (Agg 0-1)
    • Lyngby BK18:45FK Krasnodar
      (Agg 1-2)
    View all 27 Europa League fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Fenerbahçe641186213
    2Man Utd6402124812
    3Feyenoord621337-47
    4Zorya Luhansk602428-62

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Apoel Nic640286212
    2Olympiakos62227618
    3BSC Young Boys62227438
    4FC Astana6123511-65

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Saint-Étienne633085312
    2Anderlecht6321168811
    3Mainz 056231810-29
    4FK Qabala6006514-90

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Zenit St P6501178915
    2AZ Alkmaar6222610-48
    3Maccabi Tel-Aviv621379-27
    4Dundalk611458-34

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Roma6330167912
    2Astra Giurgiu6222710-38
    3Viktoria Plzen6132710-36
    4Austria Vienna61231114-35

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1KRC Genk6402139412
    2Ath Bilbao63121011-110
    3Rapid Vienna613278-16
    4Sassuolo6123911-25

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ajax6420116514
    2Celta Vigo623110739
    3Standard Liege61418627
    4Panathinaikos6015313-101

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Shakt Donsk66002151618
    2KAA Gent6222913-48
    3Sporting Braga6132911-26
    4Konyaspor6015212-101

    I

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Schalke650193615
    2FK Krasnodar62138807
    3FC RB Salzb62136607
    4Nice6204511-66

    J

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Fiorentina6411156913
    2PAOK Salonika631276110
    3FK Qarabag6213712-57
    4Slovan Liberec6114712-54

    K

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Sparta Prague640286212
    2Hapoel Be'er Sheva62226608
    3Southampton62226428
    4Inter Milan6204711-46

    L

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Osmanlispor6312107310
    2Villarreal62319819
    3FC Zürich613257-26
    4Steaua Buc613257-26
    View full Europa League tables

    Top Stories

    Related to this story