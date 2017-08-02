Hibernian: Striker Anthony Stokes arrives in Edinburgh ahead of possible move

Anthony Stokes was on target twice as Hibs beat Rangers 3-2 in 2016 to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time in 114 years

Striker Anthony Stokes has arrived in Edinburgh ahead of a potential return to Hibernian.

The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland international previously played for the club from 2009-10 and again in 2016 on loan.

Stokes netted 24 times in his first spell at Easter Road, earning him a move to Celtic.

He scored nine goals on loan in 2016, including two in the Scottish Cup final triumph over Rangers.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon revealed on Sunday that he was waiting on an answer from Stokes over a possible deal, and the player is now in Edinburgh for further talks.

Having started his career at Arsenal, Stokes enjoyed a successful season-long loan at Falkirk before moving to Sunderland. The Black Cats loaned him to Sheffield United and Crystal Palace before he moved to Hibs in 2009.

Following a successful season he joined Celtic, where he spent six years, switching to Hibs on loan in 2016.

Stokes struggled for form after moving to Blackburn in the summer of 2016 and is now back in Edinburgh to work under former Celtic manager Lennon.