Kyle Knoyle: Swindon Town sign former West Ham United defender
League Two club Swindon Town have signed ex-West Ham United defender Kyle Knoyle on a free transfer.
The 20-year-old signed a professional contract with the Hammers in 2015 but was released in the summer.
The right-back is manager David Flitcroft's 10th signing since taking charge at the County Ground.
"I'm delighted to have got my future sorted and Swindon is a great place for my development," Knoyle told the club website.
