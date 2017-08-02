Jamie Turley: Newport defender joins Boreham Wood on season-long loan deal

Jamie Turley
Jamie Turley has played for Wycombe, Salisbury, Forest Green, Eastleigh and Newport

Boreham Wood have signed defender Jamie Turley from League Two side Newport County on a season-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old has not played competitively since mid-September because of knee surgery, but featured in Newport's pre-season.

"Boreham Wood are an ambitious club, with an ambitious manager and it ticked a lot of boxes for me," Turley said.

"I believe that I can bring pace and power to the side and I know the league very well."

