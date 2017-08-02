Amadou Ba: Forward signs two-year contract with Southend United

Frenchman Amadou Ba has signed his first professional contract

Southend have signed 19-year-old forward Amadou Ba after a successful trial with the League One club.

Ba, who scored in the 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Ebbsfleet United, has signed a two-year contract with the option of a third season.

Southend manager Phil Brown told BBC Essex: "He's someone we've decided to take a bit of a punt on.

"He's had a couple of seasons at Le Havre, so we're just basing it on what we've seen in training and friendlies."

