Amadou Ba: Forward signs two-year contract with Southend United
Southend have signed 19-year-old forward Amadou Ba after a successful trial with the League One club.
Ba, who scored in the 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Ebbsfleet United, has signed a two-year contract with the option of a third season.
Southend manager Phil Brown told BBC Essex: "He's someone we've decided to take a bit of a punt on.
"He's had a couple of seasons at Le Havre, so we're just basing it on what we've seen in training and friendlies."
