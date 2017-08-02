Phil Jagielka: Everton captain signs one-year contract extension

Phil Jagielka joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2007

Everton captain Phil Jagielka has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2019.

The 34-year-old defender played 27 times as the Toffees finished seventh in the Premier League last season.

Everton have made seven new signings this summer and Jagielka now wants to help create "special memories".

"The club is moving forward," said Jagielka. "I do not think the transfer business is finished but it is good we have got people in nice and early."