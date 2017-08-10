EFL Cup
Bury0Sunderland1

Bury v Sunderland

Line-ups

Bury

  • 1Murphy
  • 2Jones
  • 5ThompsonSubstituted forIsmailat 59'minutes
  • 15Aldred
  • 20Whitmore
  • 3Leigh
  • 8DawsonSubstituted forTutteat 16'minutes
  • 25DaiSubstituted forBeckfordat 72'minutes
  • 13Reilly
  • 11Ajose
  • 33Bunn

Substitutes

  • 4Tutte
  • 9Beckford
  • 16Ismail
  • 17Humphrey
  • 27Cameron
  • 38Fasan
  • 39Lowe

Sunderland

  • 1Steele
  • 21Matthews
  • 18BrowningBooked at 45mins
  • 16O'Shea
  • 15Galloway
  • 26Honeyman
  • 17Ndong
  • 24Gibson
  • 19McGeadySubstituted forAsoroat 59'minutes
  • 10KhazriBooked at 62minsSubstituted forGoochat 77'minutes
  • 11GrabbanSubstituted forVaughanat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Rodwell
  • 9Vaughan
  • 22Love
  • 23Koné
  • 25Ruiter
  • 27Gooch
  • 29Asoro
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
3,470

Match Stats

Home TeamBuryAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Bury 0, Sunderland 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bury 0, Sunderland 1.

Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).

Greg Leigh (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Vaughan (Sunderland).

Zeli Ismail (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Zeli Ismail (Bury).

Foul by Didier Ndong (Sunderland).

Andrew Tutte (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joel Asoro (Sunderland).

Tom Aldred (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joel Asoro (Sunderland).

Tom Aldred (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Brendan Galloway.

Foul by James Vaughan (Sunderland).

Craig Jones (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Didier Ndong (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Matthews.

Attempt missed. Jermaine Beckford (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicky Ajose with a cross.

Attempt missed. James Vaughan (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Honeyman.

Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).

Andrew Tutte (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jermaine Beckford (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Tutte with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Greg Leigh (Bury) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Andrew Tutte.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Lynden Gooch replaces Wahbi Khazri.

Darron Gibson (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Jones (Bury).

Foul by Tyias Browning (Sunderland).

Jermaine Beckford (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Harry Bunn (Bury) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zeli Ismail (Bury).

Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland).

Tom Aldred (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Jermaine Beckford replaces Tsun Dai.

Foul by Joel Asoro (Sunderland).

Greg Leigh (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Bury 0, Sunderland 1. George Honeyman (Sunderland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Didier Ndong.

Attempt saved. James Vaughan (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darron Gibson.

Match report to follow.

