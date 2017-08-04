Steve Evans: Mansfield Town manager embraces being League Two favourites

Media playback is not supported on this device Carolyn Radford: Mansfield Town chief executive becomes a BBC reporter for the day

Manager Steve Evans says Mansfield Town will not be "hiding behind a bush" and playing down their promotion ambitions.

The Stags, who face Crewe in their League Two opener on Saturday, are the bookies' favourites to go up having signed 13 players this close season.

Evans, 54, told BBC East Midlands Today his summer business had been very good.

"We have mainly recruited from a higher level. Lads that have done the distance and been successful. And those same lads will win us promotion," he said.

"Someone has to be favourites. We have been able to put a competitive squad together.

"We have moved 11 players on and have brought in a similar number. That's been good."

Evans was eager to get assurances and financial backing from owner John Radford in the summer after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season.

A host of summer signings have brought great optimism, with strikers Lee Angol and Jimmy Spencer and midfielder Paul Anderson among the new arrivals.

Mansfield were 18th in League Two when Steve Evans was appointed in November

If Evans wins promotion it would the 10th time he has done so during his managerial career. Being made title favourites is not something the experienced Scottish boss fears.

"We have never hidden from it," he said. "I see all these managers hiding behind bushes.

"We have said we want to win promotion and we will do what we can, but we recognise every step of the way how difficult it will be.

"It is a really competitive division this year, but our aim is to be in the top group."