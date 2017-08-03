BBC Sport - Oxford United: Pep Clotet prepares to lead club into new era as manager
- From the section Football
Oxford United are set for a new era in the club's history as Spaniard Pep Clotet takes charge.
Clotet, 40, arrives from Leeds United and succeeds Michael Appleton as the U's manager following his predecessor's departure to Leicester City during the summer as assistant manager.
Clotet's Spanish influence is already bearing fruit in the transfer market as BBC South Today discovered in their season preview.