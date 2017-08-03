Bristol Rovers defender Tom Broadbent is ready to tackle League One after leaving the Army behind over the summer.

The 25-year-old signed for Darrell Clarke's side following a successful trial, after he sent the Rovers manager a video to showcase his talents.

Broadbent was a Lance Bombardier in the Army and admits he still cannot believe third-tier Rovers is his place of work.

"I enjoy it, it does not feel like my job, really. It feels like I am just here having fun," he told BBC Points West, before their season opener at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

"It was a good career [in the Army], it was going alright but I looked at the bigger picture and I did not really fancy going through the ranks."