Alex Finney: Maidstone United sign QPR centre-half on loan

Alex Finney made two Championship appearances for Bolton in 2015

National League side Maidstone United have signed Queens Park Rangers centre-back Alex Finney on loan until January.

Former Orient trainee Finney, 21, joined QPR as a free agent in November, but has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Championship club.

He made his professional debut while at Bolton in September 2015 in a 4-1 Championship defeat by Huddersfield.

Maidstone start the new National League season when they host Maidenhead on 5 August.