League of Ireland Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers v Derry City (Fri)

Nicky Low is banned for the trip to Tallaght to take on Shamrock Rovers

Airtricity Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers v Derry City Venue: Tallaght Stadium, Dublin Date: Friday, 4 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry midfielder Nicky Low is suspended for the crunch Premier Division game against Shamrock Rovers.

City sit third and in the final European spot with Rovers five points adrift and boasting a game in hand.

"Nicky being unavailable is a big loss - with the size of our squad suspensions are a major handicap," said Candystripes boss Kenny Shiels.

"This is the proverbial six-pointer and the difference between winning and losing is mighty."

Derry are a team in form with four wins in their last five games, including a 3-0 home victory over Limerick in their last outing on Sunday.

"We got the players to go down to Tallaght and challenge them," added Shiels.

"Shamrock Rovers are one of the biggest clubs in Ireland, if not the biggest. They themselves must be thinking they should be doing better for the club of their size.

"They've got the players but it just hasn't clicked for them. Being third for Shamrock Rovers is like being last for us - it's way below the expectations of the fans.

"I would take a draw as it leaves us in a good position. It would be commendable for us."