Matt Done: Rochdale re-sign former winger on a free transfer from Sheffield United
-
- From the section Football
Winger Matt Done has joined Rochdale for a third time, the latest move a free transfer from Sheffield United.
The 29-year-old scored 20 goals in 110 games across two previous spells at Spotland, the last of which ended with a move to Bramall Lane in 2015.
Done, who has signed a two-year deal, helped the Blades win promotion to the Championship last term and scored a total of 17 goals in 87 appearances.
"I'm excited to be back. I've had some good times here," said Done.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.