Matt Done: Rochdale re-sign former winger on a free transfer from Sheffield United

Matt Done played for Rochdale in two previous spells, the first of which came on loan from Hereford

Winger Matt Done has joined Rochdale for a third time, the latest move a free transfer from Sheffield United.

The 29-year-old scored 20 goals in 110 games across two previous spells at Spotland, the last of which ended with a move to Bramall Lane in 2015.

Done, who has signed a two-year deal, helped the Blades win promotion to the Championship last term and scored a total of 17 goals in 87 appearances.

"I'm excited to be back. I've had some good times here," said Done.

