Aaron Wilbraham: Bolton Wanderers sign Bristol City striker on one-year deal

Aaron Wilbraham began his career at Stockport, but his most prolific spell was at MK Dons

Bolton Wanderers have signed striker Aaron Wilbraham on a one-year deal from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The 37-year-old scored five goals in 36 games in helping the Robins retain their Championship status last season after promotion the previous year.

Wilbraham, who has had nine clubs in his career, netted 34 goals in 124 games over three years at Ashton Gate.

"I've joined the club at an exciting time following their promotion back to the Championship," Wilbraham said.

"I'm really looking forward to introducing myself to the fans."

Wilbraham started his career at Stockport County - where he spent seven seasons - and has had spells at Hull, Crystal Palace, Norwich and MK Dons.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.