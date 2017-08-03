Noel Hunt: Wigan Athletic sign former Portsmouth forward

Noel Hunt has previously played for Portsmouth, Southend United and Leeds United

Wigan Athletic have signed former Portsmouth forward Noel Hunt on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after leaving Pompey at the end of last season and links up with his former boss Paul Cook at the Latics.

"His experience, commitment and quality has already started rubbing off on the squad," Cook told Wigan's website.

"He's a player who trains as he plays, at 100%, and he will make a significant contribution on and off the field."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.