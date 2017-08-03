Fiacre Kelleher: Solihull Moors sign defender on loan from Oxford United

From the section

Fiacre Kelleher made 25 appearances for Peterhead on loan last season

Solihull Moors have signed defender Fiacre Kelleher from League One side Oxford United on loan until January.

The 21-year-old joined the U's from Celtic on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee in June.

"With Mike Williamson joining Curtis Nelson, Aaron Martin and Charlie Raglan in the squad we have four centre-halves," Oxford boss Pep Clotet said.

"This allows Fiacre to play regular football in a competitive league where we can monitor his progress closely."

