Kelechi Iheanacho: Leicester City sign Manchester City striker for £25m

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 12 times in the Premier League in 46 appearances

Leicester City have signed striker Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City for a fee understood to be £25m.

The 20-year-old Nigeria international, who scored 21 goals in 64 games after making his debut for Manchester City in 2015, joins on a five-year-deal.

Last August, he signed a new contract until 2021, but saw his playing time limited by the January arrival of Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus.

"It feels good and I'm happy to be part of this team," he said.

"I know the ambition of the team and speaking with the manager, he let me know what I need to do - to help the team achieve what they want. I was convinced and I'm happy to be here."

Foxes manager Craig Shakespeare added: "It's a great signing for us. Kelechi is an enormously talented player that has shown a huge amount of promise at every level in which he's played.

"We've tracked his progress for some time, so we know how much quality he'll bring to the squad.

"He's young, he's hungry, he's ready for the next stage of his development and I'm delighted that will be with Leicester City."

Iheanacho becomes the fourth addition to Shakespeare's squad for the new campaign - goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic and defender Harry Maguire both joined from Hull City while midfielder Vicente Iborra signed from Sevilla.