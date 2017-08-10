Arsenal v Leicester City

Sead Kolasinac (right) scored his first Arsenal goal in last weekend's Community Shield

TEAM NEWS

Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac may make their league debuts for Arsenal, but Alexis Sanchez is ruled out with an abdominal strain.

Laurent Koscielny is banned, while Per Mertesacker, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey are fitness doubts.

Leicester midfielders Danny Drinkwater and Vicente Iborra are unavailable because of muscle problems.

Defender Robert Huth is recovering from ankle surgery and is set to be replaced by summer signing Harry Maguire.

Kelechi Iheanacho could also make his debut, although the former Manchester City striker may struggle to last 90 minutes, while winger Riyad Mahrez should be involved despite being a transfer target for Roma.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "Dropping out of the top four for the first time since 1996 has cost Arsenal their customary spot in the Champions League, but might that prove a blessing in disguise? Could it pave the way for a genuine crack at the Premier League title again?

"The signings of Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac show more ambition than previous summers and, if Arsene Wenger can persuade Alexis Sanchez to stick around, it might just happen.

"Maybe Leicester City's Champions League debut was a factor in the poor defence of their Premier League crown as they flirted with relegation under Claudio Ranieri.

"Craig Shakespeare was their saviour and a top-10 finish will be his aim this term.

"He faces a battle to keep talisman Riyad Mahrez but the arrival of Kelechi Iheanacho could prove a masterstroke."

Twitter: @martfisher1

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "The target is very difficult to set. You can interview seven or eight Premier League managers who will tell you they want to win the league and they are very ambitious, and rightly so.

"Let's just focus on us, on our quality and go into the games with the desire to win every game.

"How strong the other teams are is very difficult to predict as well because some have been very active in the transfer market. How will that transform in quality? It's very difficult to predict."

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare on winger Riyad Mahrez: "I can only speak on how I've found him coming back. He has been focussed and driven.

"He hasn't given me one problem where I've had to pull him to the side and say, 'Oi, pull your finger out.'

"Until we a get a bid that's suitable for Leicester then he stays, and if he stays focused then he'll be considered for selection.

"All things come into your mind. But what you want, and from what I've seen from him, is a focus and professional attitude."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are winless in 21 top-flight games against Arsenal, losing 14 of those matches.

Their only victory came in the first Premier League encounter - a 2-1 win at Filbert Street on 23 November 1994.

Arsenal have won 10 successive Premier League home games against Leicester - their longest winning streak at home against a particular opponent.

The Foxes' last away win against the Gunners came in a top-flight match in September 1973, when Len Glover and Mike Stringfellow scored in a 2-0 victory.

Arsenal

The Gunners have won their first Premier League fixture just once in the last seven seasons (D3, L3), and began with defeats in each of their previous two campaigns.

They have not lost their opening league match in three consecutive seasons since 1958 to 1960.

Arsene Wenger's side ended last season with five straight league wins - they last won six in a row between August and October 2016.

The Gunners have never lost a Premier League game on a Friday, winning six of seven matches. Their last league defeat on a Friday came against Watford in April 1988.

This will be Arsene Wenger's 22nd Premier League season as a manager, a new record.

Alexandre Lacazette, who has joined from Lyon, scored an unrivalled 91 goals in the French top flight over the last four seasons.

Leicester

The Foxes have won their opening match just once in their last eight Premier League campaigns - they beat Sunderland 4-2 at the start of their title-winning season in 2015-16.

Only twice before have Leicester started a top-flight campaign with an away victory, both at Aston Villa - 3-0 in 1927-28 and 3-2 in 1933-34.

Leicester's most recent top-flight win on a Friday came against Derby on Boxing Day 1975.

Jamie Vardy has scored Leicester City's last three goals against Arsenal. However, he is yet to end on the winning side.

Craig Shakespeare won his first five league games in charge of Leicester but has just two victories in his subsequent eight matches (D2, L4).

Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.