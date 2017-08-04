Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Celtic, Coyle, Hearts, Rangers, Walker

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Furious Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes claimed Dons fans were mistreated by stewards at the AEK Arena after his side lost 2-0 to Apollon Limassol in Thursday's Europa League match, the result completing a 3-2 aggregate win for the Cypriots. (National - subscription required)

McInnes says he, his staff and his players were spat at in Larnaca. (Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has no plans to sign a new central defender, seemingly ruling out any prospect of recruiting England cap Steven Caulker from Queens Park Rangers. (Scotsman)

Nir Bitton (left) may continue in defence for Rodgers' Celtic

Rodgers says he can rely on Nir Bitton in a central defensive role after the midfielder replaced injured centre-back Erik Sviatchenko against Rosenborg on Wednesday. (Herald - subscription required)

And Rodgers insists Celtic are ready for anyone in Friday's Champions League play-off round draw and would be happy to again face Israel's Hapoel Beer Sheva after beating them 5-4 on aggregate at the same stage of the competition last season. (Daily Record)

Former St Johnstone, Bolton and Blackburn boss Owen Coyle has applied for the head coach vacancy at Hearts, following Ian Cathro's departure earlier this week. (Sun)

Coyle has been out of management since leaving Blackburn in February

Rangers will be without injured duo Niko Kranjcar and James Tavernier in Sunday's Scottish Premiership opener away to Motherwell. (The Times - subscription required)

Ibrox manager Pedro Caixinha is still in the market for new players and has refused to rule out a fresh bid to sign Hearts winger Jamie Walker. (Daily Mail)

Hearts interim head coach Jon Daly says Walker will remain on the sidelines after being left out last week against Dunfermline and has given the winger "a few days to get himself back in the right frame of mind". (Sun)

And Daly insists he is ready to take on the head coach role at Tynecastle full-time. (Daily Record)

Sunderland are in advanced talks with Aston Villa over a loan for Scottish striker Ross McCormack, 30. (Daily Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Great Britain captain and Scot Eilidh Doyle has told her team-mates to savour the World Athletics Championships rather than becoming overwhelmed by the occasion in London.(Independent)