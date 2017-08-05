Tres chic? Premiership clubs get kitted up for new season 5 Aug From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/40824437 Read more about sharing. 'Say cheese' - Aberdeen are in all red again this season. The Dons finished runners-up in all three domestic competitions last season and have had a busy recruitment drive this summer. Champions Celtic are used to playing in hoops and their new away kit puts a different spin on that motif with a couple of shades of green. The home kit is white and green as normal. Scott Allan is back on Tayside but he will be in the dark blue of Dundee in the coming campaign. The former Dundee United midfielder has joined the Dens Park club on loan from Celtic for season 2017-18. Hamilton Academical warmed up for the Premiership season with victories in the League Cup and they are in their familiar red and white hoops this term. Goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, defender John Souttar and midfielder Don Cowie showed off Hearts’ wares on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile earlier this summer. Darren McGregor and Paul Hanlon can make a formidable centre-half pairing but most of the time, one expects, they will be wearing the same strip. With Hibernian promoted to the Premiership after three years in the Championship, McGregor is sporting Hibs’ home strip and Hanlon has the away kit on. New signing Dom Thomas (left) has already scored in a Kilmarnock shirt during the Ayrshire club's League Cup campaign. A familiar claret and amber look for Motherwell this season as sported here by Louis Moult. Defender Adam Barton, goalkeeper Ryan Scully and midfielder Abdul Osman proudly show off Partick Thistle’s new kits. Barton and captain Osman are wearing the Jags’ new away strip. They will be in the red and yellow stripes of their home strip most of the time. No change for the Rangers home kit this season but some new players, including Fabio Cardoso and Ryan Jack. Ross County's Michael Gardyne shows off the new home kit, which has a hint of tartan. St Johnstone’s new home kit sports white pin stripes as worn here by Chris Millar, who has been deputising for injured captain Steven Anderson.