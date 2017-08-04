Blackburn Rovers: Harry Chapman joins from Middlesbrough on season-long loan

From the section

Harry Chapman has previous League One experience on loan at Barnsley and Sheffield United

Blackburn Rovers have completed the signing of Middlesbrough forward Harry Chapman on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old was part of the England Under-20 World Cup-winning squad in South Korea in June.

He spent last season on loan at League One Champions Sheffield United, scoring four goals in 14 appearances.

Chapman becomes Rovers' eighth summer signing and is set to go straight into the squad for the season-opening game at Southend United on Saturday.

