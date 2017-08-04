Ryan Sweeney & Dominic Telford: Stoke City pair join League One Bristol Rovers on loan

Dominic Telford and Ryan Sweeney are yet to make a first-team appearance for Stoke City

Bristol Rovers have signed defender Ryan Sweeney and striker Dominic Telford on season-long loan deals from Premier League side Stoke City.

Sweeney, 20, made 16 appearances for Rovers during a loan spell last season, while Telford, also 20, moved to Stoke from Blackpool in July 2015.

"I am now looking forward to playing in League One with Rovers and can't wait to get started," Telford said.

"I am really pleased to be coming back to Bristol Rovers," added Sweeney.

"I know that there were other clubs interested in taking me on loan, but once I knew that Rovers were interested there was only one club I wanted to join."

Sweeney was named as Young Player of the Year at Bristol Rovers last season.

Manager Darrell Clarke said: "I am looking forward to working with both of them as the season progresses and would like to thank Mark Cartwright and Mark Hughes at Stoke for allowing Ryan and Dominic to join us."

The Gas begin their season on Saturday with a trip to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic.