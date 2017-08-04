Champions League: Liverpool to face Hoffenheim in play-off round

Liverpool did not play in Europe last season, after losing to Sevilla in the 2016 Europa League final

Liverpool will face German side Hoffenheim for a place in the Champions League group stage.

Jurgen Klopp's side are away for the first leg on either 15 or 16 August, with the return leg to be played at Anfield on 22 or 23 August.

Scottish champions Celtic meet Kazakh counterparts Astana in their play-off round tie, with the home leg first.

The 10 winners from the play-off stage will join the 22 teams who have already qualified for the group stage.

Defeated teams at the play-off round enter the Europa League group stage.

Liverpool qualified for the Champions League play-off stage by finishing fourth in last year's Premier League, with Hoffenheim taking the same position in the Bundesliga.

Champions Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City have already qualified for the group stage, along with Manchester United, who won last year's Europa League.

The draw for the Europa League play-offs takes place at 12:00 BST, with Everton the only British team involved.

Champions League draw

Champions route

Qarabag (Azerbaijan) v Copenhagen (Denmark)

Apoel Nicosia (Cyprus) v Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Olympiakos (Greece) v HNK Rijeka (Croatia)

Celtic (Scotland) v Astana (Kazakhstan)

Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) v Maribor (Slovenia)

League route

Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) v Sevilla (Spain)

Young Boys (Switzerland) v CSKA Moscow (Russia)

Napoli (Italy) v Nice (France)

Hoffenheim (Germany) v Liverpool (England)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) v Steaua Bucharest (Romania)