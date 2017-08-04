Port Vale sign Michael Tonge and agree loan for Bournemouth winger Ben Whitfield

From the section

Michael Tonge made more than 250 appearances for Sheffield United

League Two Port Vale have signed midfielder Michael Tonge and agreed a loan deal until January for Bournemouth winger Ben Whitfield.

Tonge, 34, is reunited with former Sheffield United team-mate and Vale manager Michael Brown on a deal until the end of the season.

He recently spent two season with Stevenage, making 61 appearances.

Whitfield, 21, was on loan at Yeovil Town in League Two last season and made 42 appearances in all competitions.

