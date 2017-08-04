Neymar: It's sad people think Paris St-Germain move was motivated by money

Brazil forward Neymar says it is "sad" that people think his world-record move from Barcelona to Paris St-Germain was motivated by money.

The 25-year-old joined the French club for a fee of 222m euros (£200m) and he will earn 45m euros (£40.7m) a year.

Neymar, who is "ready to play" in PSG's first league match on Saturday, also said his price tag was "not a burden".

PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi added that Neymar could have earned more money at another club.

More to follow.