Kalvin Phillips: Leeds United midfielder signs contract extension

Kalvin Phillips made his Leeds debut in April 2015

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 21-year-old academy graduate has made 45 league appearances for the Elland Road side.

He told the club website: "I joined the club when I was 14 and grew up in Leeds, so to sign a contract extension is an honour."

Leeds start the Championship season with a trip to Bolton on Sunday.