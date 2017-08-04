Kalvin Phillips: Leeds United midfielder signs contract extension
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2020-21 season.
The 21-year-old academy graduate has made 45 league appearances for the Elland Road side.
He told the club website: "I joined the club when I was 14 and grew up in Leeds, so to sign a contract extension is an honour."
Leeds start the Championship season with a trip to Bolton on Sunday.