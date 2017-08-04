Kevin Lokko: Dagenham & Redbridge sign Stevenage defender on loan

From the section

Kevin Lokko (left) has made 79 career National League appearances

National League side Dagenham & Redbridge have signed Stevenage defender Kevin Lokko on a season-long loan deal.

Lokko joined League Two club Stevenage from Maidstone for an undisclosed fee on 2 August.

The 21-year-old former Norwich, Colchester and Welling man played in 41 National League games last season, scoring four goals.

Dagenham start the new National League season at home to Barrow on Saturday.