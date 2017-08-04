Fraser Fyvie: Dundee United midfielder joins on one-year deal

Fraser Fyvie playing for Hibernian
Fraser Fyvie (right) made more than 70 appearances for Hibernian

Dundee United have signed midfielder Fraser Fyvie on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old was most recently with Hibernian and was part of the Easter Road side's Scottish Cup-winning team in 2016.

"I am happy to secure a deal at a club like United," former Aberdeen player Fyvie told the Tangerines' website.

"I am looking forward to showing [Dundee United supporters] my ability and helping secure promotion for United."

Fyvie, who helped Hibs win last season's Championship, has also played for Wigan, Yeovil and Shrewsbury and won eight caps for Scotland's under-21 side.

United manager Ray McKinnon said: "Fraser is an experienced, excellent midfielder who fits the criteria we are looking for. He will enhance our midfield and our dressing room."

