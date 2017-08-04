Celtic's Brendan Rodgers has empathy for Ian Cathro over Hearts sacking

Former Hearts head coach Ian Cathro (left) and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers
Hearts sacked Ian Cathro as head coach earlier this week

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he is "sad" over Ian Cathro's sacking by Premiership rivals Hearts.

The Edinburgh club sacked their head coach earlier this week, seven months into his reign at Tynecastle.

"I have real empathy for Ian," said Rodgers, whose side open their Premiership campaign against Hearts at Celtic Park on Saturday.

"I'm just sad for him that he hasn't been given the opportunity to do it how he wants to do it."

