Millwall: Football League to review away ticket arrangements after play-off final trouble

Millwall boss Neil Harris pleads with fans to leave the pitch following Millwall's 1-0 win over Bradford at Wembley in May

The English Football League (EFL) is working with Millwall "to repair reputational damage" caused by a "minority of the club's supporters".

The Lions' League One play-off final victory over Bradford in May was marred by a pitch invasion after the game.

The EFL described that incident as "completely unacceptable", while City boss Stuart McCall said he was "close to clocking" some of the invaders.

Measures will include reviewing ticketing for Millwall away games.

An EFL statement said: "In the event Millwall qualify for any future EFL final at Wembley, the EFL and the club will review ticketing, security and stewarding arrangements, giving full consideration to any previous issues that have taken place.

"The EFL and the club will work on specific measures in relation to Millwall supporters attending fixtures at other EFL clubs.

"This initiative will see, amongst other things, the EFL and Millwall collaborate on how tickets are sold for away games."

A Millwall statement said the measures will be "fair and proper for the club's core supporters, who provide outstanding backing of the team".

The EFL added there was no timeframe to implement the measures and "further details will be announced in due course".

Millwall start the new season at Nottingham Forest on Friday, 4 August.