Premier League at 25: Best of England's top flight since 1992

The Premier League is 25 years old on 15 August 2017.

To mark this anniversary, BBC Sport has produced five features, each covering a five-year period during the last quarter of a century of the English top flight.

Each piece contains written insight, a visual timeline, Mark Lawrenson's team of the era, a tailored tactics board and tables, and a stickers quiz.

Click on the links below:

Part one: A whole new world - 1992-1997

Manchester United largely dominate English football's brave new world, overcoming Eric Cantona's kung-fu antics and the theory that you "can't win anything with kids". Newcastle's Kevin Keegan would "love to beat them" but only Blackburn manage to do so. Jurgen Klinsmann leads the foreign player invasion and dives his way into Tottenham hearts.

Part two: Arsene who? - 1997-2002

Frenchman Arsene Wenger revolutionises Arsenal - who become the first consistent challenger to Manchester United's dominance - and becomes the figurehead for a new professionalism in the English game. Clubs increasingly shop abroad, for better and worse, and Paulo di Canio goes from referee-shoving villain to ball-catching sporting hero.

Part three: The oligarchs - 2002-2007

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and self-anointed 'Special One' Jose Mourinho propel Chelsea into the annual title mix, and Arsenal make themselves invincible but have a small issue with a penalty. Wayne Rooney introduces himself to the world and Delia Smith asks the Norwich fans: "Where are you?"

Part four: When the Premier League ruled the world - 2007-2012

English clubs dominate pitches across Europe and television screens across the world, the £50m transfer barrier is broken, Sir Alex Ferguson builds another dominant side but also has to deal with some newly minted "noisy neighbours" and their new superstar Sergio Aguerooooooooo!

Part five: New challenges - 2012-2017

Ferguson bows out in style at Manchester United, who suffer a prolonged hangover, Liverpool's Steven Gerrard has a costly slip-up, Mourinho makes a whistle-stop return to Chelsea before settling at Old Trafford and Leicester City overcome the odds in stunning fashion. With European trophies heading to Spain and Germany, England's big boys make good use of their TV goldmine.