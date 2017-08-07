Premier League records 7 Aug From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/40829547 Read more about sharing. Goalkeeper John Burridge was 43 years and 162 days old when he played for Manchester City against QPR on 14 May 1995 - still the oldest player in the Premier League era Marcus Bent played for a record eight Premier League clubs - Crystal Palace, Blackburn, Ipswich, Leicester, Everton, Charlton, Wigan and Wolves When Teddy Sheringham scored for West Ham against Portsmouth on 26 December 2006, he became the oldest Premier League scorer at 40 years and 268 days Richard Dunne scored 10 own goals playing for Manchester City, Aston Villa and QPR - a Premier League record James Vaughan remains the youngest Premier League scorer at 16 years and 271 days old after finding the net for Everton against Crystal Palace on 10 April 2005 The youngest player in Premier League history is Matthew Briggs, who was 16 years and 65 days old when he played for Fulham against Middlesbrough on 13 May 2007 Former Liverpool, Portsmouth and Manchester City goalkeeper David James has saved 13 Premier League penalties - more than anyone else Sadio Mane scored three goals in 176 seconds for Southampton against Aston Villa on 16 May 2015 - the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history Tottenham's Jermain Defoe scored five goals in 37 second-half minutes against Wigan on 22 November 2009 - the most by a player in one half Leeds United's Eric Cantona scored the first hat-trick of the Premier League era against Tottenham on 25 August 1992