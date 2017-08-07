Scottish League Cup - Second Round
Falkirk19:45Livingston
Venue: Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk v Livingston

Nathan Austin and Scott Pittman
Nathan Austin and Scott Pittman found the net on the opening weekend of SPFL action

    Falkirk are without Aaron Muirhead for the visit of Livingston in the second round of the League Cup on Tuesday night.

    The 26-year-old defender will also miss Saturday's Championship meeting with Dumbarton after being sent off in the defeat by St Mirren.

    Livingston won their League Cup group and have yet to taste defeat in four competitive matches this season.

    The Bairns won their four League Cup group matches to top their section.

    • Saturday's 3-1 defeat away to St Mirren at the start of the Championship season ended a run of four straight wins for the Bairns.
    • Livi are unbeaten in 14 games - five of them this season
    • Falkirk have won their two home games this season, scoring eight goals
    • The West Lothian side have won their last six away games
    • Livi won 2-1 on their last visit to Falkirk Stadium in March 2016
    • It is the first time the sides have met in cup competition

    Falkirk striker Nathan Austin, speaking to Falkirk TV:"We had a good pre-season and maybe got carried away a bit, but we're not going to get too down about losing the first game of the season.

    "There are things we can work on. If we can tighten up defensively we'll be a force and hopefully we can make it right on Tuesday. A big crowd followed us to Paisley and we feel we let them down. Hopefully we can put on a big performance, get through to the last eight and go and beat Dumbarton on Saturday.

    "We would have taken a home game before the draw was made but Livingston are a really decent side, it's going to be a really tough game and we'll need to be better than we were on Saturday if we want to win."

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Falkirk44001311212
    2Inverness CT42115328
    3Stirling42116517
    4Brechin401319-82
    5Forfar4013310-71

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Livingston431083511
    2Partick Thistle431092710
    3St Mirren42029726
    4Airdrieonians4103410-63
    5Stranraer4004412-80
    View full Scottish League Cup tables

