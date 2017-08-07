Scottish League Cup - Second Round
Hibernian19:45Ayr
Venue: Easter Road

Hibernian v Ayr United

Ayr's Brian Gilmour is held off by Hibs' John McGinn
Ayr lost 4-0 whey they last met Hibs, at Somerset Park in April

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Hibernian midfielder Marvin Bartley is doubtful for Tuesday's League Cup last-16 clash with Ayr United.

    Bartley suffered a knock during Saturday's victory over Partick Thistle, while defenders David Gray and Darren McGregor return from suspension.

    Lithuanian internationals Deivydas Matulevicius and Vykintas Slivka are awaiting first starts for the club.

    Ayr United are without defender Jamie Adams, who broke his cheekbone in Saturday's thrashing of Albion Rovers.

    MATCH STATS

    • Hibs are unbeaten in eight games, five of them this season
    • Ayr have won all five of their games this season
    • The Hibees have won their first three home games of the season, scoring 13 times
    • Hibs are unbeaten against Ayr in four meetings since a 2-1 reverse at Easter Road in September
    • That was the only home league defeat for Neil Lennon's men last season as they took the Championship title

    Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon, speaking to Hibernian TV: "I don't want to take too many chances, Ayr have got off to a great start to the season as well, and they've beaten us here last season. It's a chance to get into the quarter-finals so we'll go as strong as we can.

    "We'll have to see how the bodies are - that was a tiring game on Saturday towards the end, a bit of fatigue kicking in, so there may be one or two changes but not many."

    Ayr United manager Ian McCall, speaking to Aumedia: "We've scored 20 goals in five games. We looked strong and quick against Albion Rovers and there's an ability and strength in the team.

    "Michael Moffat is a very, very intelligent footballer and he will have to play a wee bit more defensive role, albeit very positive, on Tuesday night. He is making a lot of runs beyond Craig Moore as well as playing off him, and it's working really well, but he'll maybe drop in at times. But we won't mix it up that much, we'll still be going to try and win the match."

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Falkirk44001311212
    2Inverness CT42115328
    3Stirling42116517
    4Brechin401319-82
    5Forfar4013310-71

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dunfermline42201331010
    2Peterhead43017619
    3Hearts42117437
    4East Fife411236-34
    5Elgin4004213-110

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dundee Utd4310102811
    2Dundee431082610
    3Raith Rovers42029546
    4Cowdenbeath4103511-63
    5Buckie Thistle4004315-120

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Hibernian43101311210
    2Ross County422080810
    3Arbroath412167-16
    4Montrose4103215-133
    5Alloa401328-61

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ayr44001531212
    2Kilmarnock43019369
    3Clyde4202711-46
    4Annan Athletic4013210-82
    5Dumbarton401328-61

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Motherwell44001221012
    2Morton42118628
    3Queen's Park42119907
    4Edinburgh City4013312-92
    5Berwick401347-31

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Hamilton422011659
    2Albion413012937
    3Queen of Sth41306427
    4East Kilbride411259-45
    5Stenhousemuir401339-62

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Livingston431083511
    2Partick Thistle431092710
    3St Mirren42029726
    4Airdrieonians4103410-63
    5Stranraer4004412-80
    View full Scottish League Cup tables

    Top Stories