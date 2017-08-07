Hibernian v Ayr United

Ayr lost 4-0 whey they last met Hibs, at Somerset Park in April

Hibernian midfielder Marvin Bartley is doubtful for Tuesday's League Cup last-16 clash with Ayr United.

Bartley suffered a knock during Saturday's victory over Partick Thistle, while defenders David Gray and Darren McGregor return from suspension.

Lithuanian internationals Deivydas Matulevicius and Vykintas Slivka are awaiting first starts for the club.

Ayr United are without defender Jamie Adams, who broke his cheekbone in Saturday's thrashing of Albion Rovers.

Hibs are unbeaten in eight games, five of them this season

Ayr have won all five of their games this season

The Hibees have won their first three home games of the season, scoring 13 times

Hibs are unbeaten against Ayr in four meetings since a 2-1 reverse at Easter Road in September

That was the only home league defeat for Neil Lennon's men last season as they took the Championship title

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon, speaking to Hibernian TV: "I don't want to take too many chances, Ayr have got off to a great start to the season as well, and they've beaten us here last season. It's a chance to get into the quarter-finals so we'll go as strong as we can.

"We'll have to see how the bodies are - that was a tiring game on Saturday towards the end, a bit of fatigue kicking in, so there may be one or two changes but not many."

Ayr United manager Ian McCall, speaking to Aumedia: "We've scored 20 goals in five games. We looked strong and quick against Albion Rovers and there's an ability and strength in the team.

"Michael Moffat is a very, very intelligent footballer and he will have to play a wee bit more defensive role, albeit very positive, on Tuesday night. He is making a lot of runs beyond Craig Moore as well as playing off him, and it's working really well, but he'll maybe drop in at times. But we won't mix it up that much, we'll still be going to try and win the match."