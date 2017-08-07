Scottish League Cup - Second Round
St Johnstone19:45Partick Thistle
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle's Christie Elliott is tackled by St Johnstone's Brain Easton
Partick Thistle lost 1-0 in Perth on their last visit in May

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    St Johnstone midfielder Paul Paton misses Tuesday's League Cup second round visit by Partick Thistle at through suspension.

    Striker Steven MacLean returns to the squad after being left out for the Premiership win over Kilmarnock because of Rugby Park's artificial surface.

    Thistle striker Kris Doolan misses out with a hamstring injury.

    But Ryan Edwards returns from a ban and fellow midfielder Blair Spittal will have a fitness test.

    Full-back Mustapha Dumbuya and midfielder Gary Fraser miss out once again, but centre-half Niall Keown and midfielder Chris Erskine are expected to brush off knocks.

    Meanwhile, Thistle are not yet ruling out Doolan for Friday's Premiership visit by Celtic as they hope he was taken off against Hibernian before suffering serious damage.

    MATCH STATS

    • Saints' 2-1 win over Kilmarnock ended a run of three straight defeats
    • Saturday's 3-1 defeat away to Hibs was Thistle's first over 90 minutes in five games this season
    • Saints' 1-0 win in May ended Thistle's run of four straight victories at McDiarmid Park
    • The last three meetings between the sides have ended 1-0, with Saints winning twice
    • Thistle won their last League Cup meeting, 8-7 on penalties after a 4-4 draw at Firhill in August 2005

    St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "They had a great season last season. Obviously this is a big season for them.

    "We know how difficult it is to replicate a top-six finish. Alan Archibald has done a great job. We played them five or six times last season. We know each other well so it is going to be a tough game."

    Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We are not too doom and gloom (after Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Hibernian). We analysed it and we know where we went wrong in terms of our reaction after we lost our goal.

    "Even after we scored our goal. We were a wee bit too gung-ho, we gave possession away and the ball was quickly in our net. We have got to learn from it, the boys are an honest bunch. It's a different game and we want to make it a cup tie."

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Falkirk44001311212
    2Inverness CT42115328
    3Stirling42116517
    4Brechin401319-82
    5Forfar4013310-71

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dunfermline42201331010
    2Peterhead43017619
    3Hearts42117437
    4East Fife411236-34
    5Elgin4004213-110

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dundee Utd4310102811
    2Dundee431082610
    3Raith Rovers42029546
    4Cowdenbeath4103511-63
    5Buckie Thistle4004315-120

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Hibernian43101311210
    2Ross County422080810
    3Arbroath412167-16
    4Montrose4103215-133
    5Alloa401328-61

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ayr44001531212
    2Kilmarnock43019369
    3Clyde4202711-46
    4Annan Athletic4013210-82
    5Dumbarton401328-61

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Motherwell44001221012
    2Morton42118628
    3Queen's Park42119907
    4Edinburgh City4013312-92
    5Berwick401347-31

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Hamilton422011659
    2Albion413012937
    3Queen of Sth41306427
    4East Kilbride411259-45
    5Stenhousemuir401339-62

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Livingston431083511
    2Partick Thistle431092710
    3St Mirren42029726
    4Airdrieonians4103410-63
    5Stranraer4004412-80
    View full Scottish League Cup tables

    Top Stories