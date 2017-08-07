St Johnstone v Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle lost 1-0 in Perth on their last visit in May

St Johnstone midfielder Paul Paton misses Tuesday's League Cup second round visit by Partick Thistle at through suspension.

Striker Steven MacLean returns to the squad after being left out for the Premiership win over Kilmarnock because of Rugby Park's artificial surface.

Thistle striker Kris Doolan misses out with a hamstring injury.

But Ryan Edwards returns from a ban and fellow midfielder Blair Spittal will have a fitness test.

Full-back Mustapha Dumbuya and midfielder Gary Fraser miss out once again, but centre-half Niall Keown and midfielder Chris Erskine are expected to brush off knocks.

Meanwhile, Thistle are not yet ruling out Doolan for Friday's Premiership visit by Celtic as they hope he was taken off against Hibernian before suffering serious damage.

MATCH STATS

Saints' 2-1 win over Kilmarnock ended a run of three straight defeats

Saturday's 3-1 defeat away to Hibs was Thistle's first over 90 minutes in five games this season

Saints' 1-0 win in May ended Thistle's run of four straight victories at McDiarmid Park

The last three meetings between the sides have ended 1-0, with Saints winning twice

Thistle won their last League Cup meeting, 8-7 on penalties after a 4-4 draw at Firhill in August 2005

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "They had a great season last season. Obviously this is a big season for them.

"We know how difficult it is to replicate a top-six finish. Alan Archibald has done a great job. We played them five or six times last season. We know each other well so it is going to be a tough game."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We are not too doom and gloom (after Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Hibernian). We analysed it and we know where we went wrong in terms of our reaction after we lost our goal.

"Even after we scored our goal. We were a wee bit too gung-ho, we gave possession away and the ball was quickly in our net. We have got to learn from it, the boys are an honest bunch. It's a different game and we want to make it a cup tie."