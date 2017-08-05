Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Astana, Aberdeen, Hearts, Laszlo, Muir

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is looking forward to facing Astana again in the Champions League play-off round, having beaten them over two legs in last season's qualifying rounds, but says it will be "as tough as last year". (National)

The Scottish champions will stay on BST when they travel to Kazakhstan for the second leg against Astana later this month to avoid jet-lag. (Herald - subscription required)

Aberdeen and Apollon Limassol are expected to face Uefa charges following crowd trouble during Thursday's Europa League match in Larnaca. (Daily Mail)

Hearts' delay in completing rebuilding work at Tynecastle is down to the club's "error" in not ordering seats for the new Main Stand, admits chief executive Ann Budge. (Scotsman)

Ex-Hearts boss Csaba Laszlo has applied to fill the vacancy at his former club. (Daily Record)

"They are under pressure," says Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson of Sunday's opponents Rangers as he asserts: "It's a great time to play them." (Herald - subscription required)

Rangers striker Kenny Miller admits the Ibrox side were viewed as a soft touch by opponents last season. (Daily Express)

Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch has told new goalkeeper Cammy Bell, who has started a second spell at the club, that Jamie MacDonald is still the Rugby Park side's first-choice stopper. (Sun)

Partick Thistle full-back Callum Booth is pleased to see former club Hibernian back in the top flight, but hopes the focus on the Easter Road side ahead of Saturday's league opener in Edinburgh will allow the Jags to succeed by going "under the radar". (Herald - subscription required)

OTHER GOSSIP

"Women's 1500m running is probably the best it's ever been," says Scot Laura Muir after reaching the semi-finals at the World Championships. (Scotsman)