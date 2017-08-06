Scottish Gossip: Freedman, Hearts, Motherwell, Rangers, Celtic, Astana

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Crystal Palace and Bolton manager Dougie Freedman is interested in becoming Hearts' new head coach. (Sunday Mail)

Motherwell captain Carl McHugh, whose side take on Rangers on Sunday, is eager to skipper the Steelmen to a top-six finish in this season's Scottish Premiership. (Sun)

Graham Dorrans could make his league debut for Rangers at Fir Park and Ibrox captain Lee Wallace has revealed he spoke to the midfielder about one day playing for the Light Blues when they were on holiday in Florida last summer, saying: "Even at that point he would have walked it to sign for us." (Daily Record)

Wallace and Dorrans were previously international team-mates

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has been impressed with summer signing Bruno Alves' influence on the Rangers defence and says: "He's got an enviable character." (Sunday Express)

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha says midfielder Carlos Pena needs "a little more time" before he can make a regular contribution to the first team. (Sunday Herald - subscription required)

Astana chief executive Sayan Hamitzhanov says the Kazakh side will treat Champions League play-off opponents Celtic "with respect but with no fear". (Sunday Mail)

Celtic will monitor Jozo Simunovic's fitness closely going into the two legs with Astana with fellow central defenders Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko currently out injured. (Sunday Mail)

Simunovic (right) kept Nicklas Bendtner quiet as Celtic beat Rosenborg to reach the play-off round

Hamilton Academical take on Aberdeen on Sunday and Accies captain Mikey Devlin, who is currently injured, is paying little attention to those who are tipping the Lanarkshire side to be relegated this term. (Sunday Herald - subscription required)

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne fears the club may be unable to host European matches in the Granite City unless they are given permission to build a new stadium. He said: "Right now we are relying on dispensation from Uefa to play European matches, but we all know that every year their requirements get more and more stringent. (Sun)

Dons defender Mark Reynolds believes his side will shrug of their midweek Europa League exit and prove to be Celtic's main challenger again this season. (Sunday Herald - subscription required)