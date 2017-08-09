Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen

BBC coverage

Hamilton have Xavier Tomas available despite the defender's sending off at the weekend as they face Aberdeen for the second time in four days.

Tomas received two bookings and will serve his suspension for Saturday's Premiership game with Dundee.

Adam Rooney will not travel with Aberdeen as the striker is working his way back from a thigh injury.

Striker Jayden Stockley is back from a ban and is included in the visitors' squad for the League Cup tie.

The Dons were 2-0 winners at Pittodrie on Sunday, with Anthony O'Connor and Miles Storey on target in their league opener against Accies.

Defeat by Aberdeen on Saturday ended Accies' seven-game unbeaten run

Hamilton are unbeaten in their past three home games against the Dons, winning 1-0 on both occasions last season

Aberdeen were beaten finalists in this competition last season, last winning the cup in 2013-14

Hamilton have never reached a League Cup final

Hamilton defender Scott McMann: "I thought we actually played well at Pittodrie. We had a few chances and felt unlucky not to come away with anything, especially as they only scored their second so late on.

"The last couple of years have shown they are certainly beatable.

"We've got a good home record against them and we'll be looking to go shock them again."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "I thought some of the play on Sunday was very encouraging and the crowd certainly helped.

"We'll pick the best team that we think can win the game at Hamilton. We're away from home against another Premiership side and it will be very difficult."