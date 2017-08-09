Ross County v Motherwell

BBC coverage

Ross County pair Jim O'Brien and Craig Curran return from suspension for the League Cup tie with Motherwell.

Striker Billy McKay is not expected to feature as he builds up his fitness following groin surgery.

Motherwell winger Elliot Frear is an injury doubt after limping off during Sunday's Premiership loss to Rangers.

Experienced left-back Stevie Hammell remains out, but midfielder Gael Bigirimana is available again after illness.

County are unbeaten in five games this season, 13 overall and six at home

Motherwell's defeat against Rangers ended a four-game winning streak

County beat Well 1-0 in their last meeting at Fir Park in May

Well topped their League Cup group, while County were second in theirs behind Hibernian on goal difference

The Steelmen are unbeaten in their last three visits to Victoria Park

Ross County manager Jim McIntyre: "We have a really tough match against Motherwell in the cup and following that Aberdeen at home.

"We have a tough period coming up, we know we are not going to get things all our own way, there are going to be setbacks. But it's just about how you handle that and bounce back."

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson: "County have done well these last few years and it's going to be a battle.

"But I don't worry about us having to out-fight teams, so this is a big opportunity for us to progress."