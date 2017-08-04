Diving bans: Danny Murphy and Rachel Brown-Finnis among panellists named by FA

Danny Murphy (left) and Trevor Sinclair won a combined 21 senior caps for England

BBC Sport pundits Danny Murphy and Trevor Sinclair are among the 13 former players, managers and officials who will review alleged dives in English football during 2017-18.

Former England keeper Rachel Brown-Finnis is the only woman included in the Football Association pool.

A three-person panel - chosen from the 13 - will review footage each Monday to look for cases of simulation.

Players unanimously found guilty will be banned under new rules.

This will only occur in cases where the offending player's team has been awarded a penalty or if an opponent has been sent-off where the act of "deception" led to the dismissal.

The FA says it will act "where there is clear and overwhelming evidence to suggest a match official has been deceived".

Each week's panel, who will also consider cases of feigning injury, will consist of one former player, one former manager and one former match official.

Who is in the 13-person pool?

Former players/managers:

Nigel Adkins - former Southampton and Reading boss

Rachel Brown-Finnis - former England goalkeeper and BBC Radio 5 live pundit

Terry Butcher - former England and Ipswich defender

Lee Dixon - former Arsenal and England full-back

Alex McLeish - former Aberdeen defender and ex-Scotland manager

Danny Murphy - former Liverpool and England midfielder

Chris Powell - former Charlton and Huddersfield boss

Trevor Sinclair - former West Ham United and England winger

Former match officials:

Keren Barratt

Steve Dunn

Mike Mullarkey

Alan Wiley

Eddie Wolstenhome

Former Premier League referee Howard Webb has backed the introduction of retrospective bans for simulation.

Speaking in December, Burnley manager Sean Dyche said he thought diving would be eradicated from football "in six months" if retrospective bans were enforced.

Such bans have been utilised in Scottish football since 2011.