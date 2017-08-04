Mark Connolly: Crawley defender signs a new three-year deal with League Two club

Mark Connolly scored three goals in 46 appearances for Crawley last season

Defender Mark Connolly has signed a new three-year deal with the League Two club on the eve of the 2016-17 season.

The 25-year-old is 13 months into his second spell with the Reds, having returned to the Sussex club from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

In total, the former Wolves and Bolton defender has made 126 first-team appearances for the club since 2012.

The Reds start their campaign at home against Port Vale at 15:00 BST on Saturday.