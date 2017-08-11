Barnsley v Ipswich Town
-
- From the section Football
New Barnsley signing Matty Pearson could make his league bow after joining from Accrington earlier this month.
The Tykes otherwise have no new injury problems, though Ryan Hedges is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.
Ipswich will be without defender Adam Webster, who will be out for around a month with an ankle injury.
Grant Ward (calf) faces a fitness test while defenders Jordan Spence and Tommy Smith should be available.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 39%
|Draw - 29%
|Away win - 32%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Barnsley have lost just one of their last six home league games against Ipswich, although four of those encounters have ended in a draw (W1).
- The Tractor Boys have scored in each of their last 15 Championship matches against the Tykes and are unbeaten in their last nine (W3 D6).
- Mick McCarthy, who played over 200 league games for Barnsley between 1977 and 1983, hasn't lost any of his last seven league encounters against the Tykes (W2 D5).
- Barnsley have won just once in their last 15 Championship games (D6 L8), beating Blackburn 2-0 in April.
- Ipswich haven't won their opening two league games of a season since the 2002-03 campaign when George Burley was in charge.
- Grant Ward scored a hat-trick versus Barnsley in August 2016; his first career hat-trick in league competition.