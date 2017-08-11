Barnsley v Ipswich Town

Matty Pearson made his full Barnsley debut in their EFL Cup win over Morecambe

New Barnsley signing Matty Pearson could make his league bow after joining from Accrington earlier this month.

The Tykes otherwise have no new injury problems, though Ryan Hedges is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Ipswich will be without defender Adam Webster, who will be out for around a month with an ankle injury.

Grant Ward (calf) faces a fitness test while defenders Jordan Spence and Tommy Smith should be available.

SAM's prediction Home win - 39% Draw - 29% Away win - 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts