Derby County v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Matej Vydra tweaked his hamstring in training on Monday and may miss the game with Wolves.

Striker Matej Vydra is a doubt for Derby after he missed the abandoned EFL Cup tie at Grimsby on Tuesday with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder George Thorne (hamstring) and defenders Jason Shackell (back) and Max Lowe (abdomen) remain out.

Wolves midfielder Ivan Cavaleiro could return for the first time since being sent off at Pride Park in April.

Helder Costa and Ben Marshall are still on the sidelines with ankle and hip injuries respectively.

Match facts