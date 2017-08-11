Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers
Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher is a doubt with a knock picked up in the EFL Cup win over Chesterfield.
Liam Palmer (Achilles) is back in training.
Defender Alex Baptiste could make his QPR debut, while Steven Caulker is in contention after playing 90 minutes in the 1-0 EFL Cup win over Northampton.
Striker Conor Washington is looking to add to the two goals he scored in a 2-0 opening day win over Reading.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 56%
|Draw - 25%
|Away win - 19%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have won each of their last two league contests against QPR in an unbeaten run of five games (W3 D2); they haven't won three in a row since February 1981.
- QPR have only won on one of their last eight league visits to Hillsborough (D2 L5), a 2-1 victory in November 2009.
- Ian Holloway hasn't ended up on the winning side in any of his last 12 league matches against the Owls (D4 L8) since a 3-1 win at Hillsborough on the last day of the 2003-04 season during his first spell as QPR boss.
- The Hoops are winless in their last seven league visits to Yorkshire (D3 L4), since a 3-0 win at Rotherham in January 2016; similarly, manager Holloway hasn't won any of his last 14 visits to Yorkshire in all competitions (D3 L11) since winning 3-2 away at Hull as Blackpool manager in October 2012.
- The Owls haven't lost three consecutive league games since May 2014.
- Conor Washington has scored just nine league goals for QPR in 56 appearances, although seven have come in his last 19 games (all in 2017).