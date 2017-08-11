Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers

Steven Caulker made his first appearance since 28 October in Tuesday's win over Northampton

Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher is a doubt with a knock picked up in the EFL Cup win over Chesterfield.

Liam Palmer (Achilles) is back in training.

Defender Alex Baptiste could make his QPR debut, while Steven Caulker is in contention after playing 90 minutes in the 1-0 EFL Cup win over Northampton.

Striker Conor Washington is looking to add to the two goals he scored in a 2-0 opening day win over Reading.

SAM's prediction Home win - 56% Draw - 25% Away win - 19%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts