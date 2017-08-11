Championship
Hull15:00Burton
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Burton Albion

Seb Larsson
Hull City signing Seb Larsson played 21 Premier League games for Sunderland last season
    Hull City will involve new signing Seb Larsson from the bench, after the former Sunderland midfielder joined on a one-year deal this week.

    Midfielder Kevin Stewart could feature if he can overcome an ankle injury.

    Stephen Bywater, Jake Buxton, Stephen Warnock, Marvin Sordell, Jackson Irvine and Luke Murphy are set to return after missing Burton's EFL Cup win at Oldham.

    Luke Varney is pushing to start after scoring against the Latics, while Lloyd Dyer (thigh) will be assessed.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 62%Draw - 22%Away win - 16%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between these two clubs.
    • Burton will be the 116th different side that Hull City have faced in the league, whereas Hull will be the 78th different side Burton have faced.
    • Nigel Clough has lost six of his seven meetings against Hull, the exception being a 1-0 win as Derby manager at the KC Stadium in January 2012.
    • Burton have conceded just three goals in their last seven away league games, recording four clean sheets in the process (W2 D4 L1).
    • Hull are unbeaten in 14 home league games in the second tier, winning nine and drawing five.
    • No Championship player created more goalscoring chances last Saturday than Hull's Kamil Grosicki (5).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Bristol City11003123
    2QPR11002023
    3Leeds11003213
    4Cardiff11001013
    5Ipswich11001013
    6Nottm Forest11001013
    7Preston11001013
    8Sheff Utd11001013
    9Wolves11001013
    10Aston Villa10101101
    11Derby10101101
    12Fulham10101101
    13Hull10101101
    14Norwich10101101
    15Sunderland10101101
    16Bolton100123-10
    17Birmingham100101-10
    18Brentford100101-10
    19Burton100101-10
    20Middlesbrough100101-10
    21Millwall100101-10
    22Sheff Wed100101-10
    23Barnsley100113-20
    24Reading100102-20
    View full Championship table

