Hull City v Burton Albion
-
- From the section Football
Hull City will involve new signing Seb Larsson from the bench, after the former Sunderland midfielder joined on a one-year deal this week.
Midfielder Kevin Stewart could feature if he can overcome an ankle injury.
Stephen Bywater, Jake Buxton, Stephen Warnock, Marvin Sordell, Jackson Irvine and Luke Murphy are set to return after missing Burton's EFL Cup win at Oldham.
Luke Varney is pushing to start after scoring against the Latics, while Lloyd Dyer (thigh) will be assessed.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 62%
|Draw - 22%
|Away win - 16%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between these two clubs.
- Burton will be the 116th different side that Hull City have faced in the league, whereas Hull will be the 78th different side Burton have faced.
- Nigel Clough has lost six of his seven meetings against Hull, the exception being a 1-0 win as Derby manager at the KC Stadium in January 2012.
- Burton have conceded just three goals in their last seven away league games, recording four clean sheets in the process (W2 D4 L1).
- Hull are unbeaten in 14 home league games in the second tier, winning nine and drawing five.
- No Championship player created more goalscoring chances last Saturday than Hull's Kamil Grosicki (5).