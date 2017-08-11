Leeds United v Preston North End

Pontus Jansson made 39 appearances for Leeds United on loan last season

Leeds United welcome back defender Pontus Jansson after he missed the opening two games through suspension.

Full-back Gaetano Berardi (shoulder) is out while Samu Saiz will hope to retain his place after scoring a hat-trick in the EFL Cup win over Port Vale.

New signing Josh Harrop could make the Preston squad for the first time since joining from Manchester United.

Harrop has been made to wait to make his debut after picking up a calf injury in pre-season.

SAM's prediction Home win - 48% Draw - 27% Away win - 25%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts