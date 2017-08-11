Millwall v Bolton Wanderers

Lee Gregory has featured in both of Millwall's games this season

Millwall could be without forward Lee Gregory and defender Jake Cooper for the visit of Bolton Wanderers.

Gregory (hamstring) and Cooper (ankle) could be replaced by Fred Onyedinma and Tom Elliott, who featured in their 2-0 EFL Cup win against Stevenage.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson could bring back some players who were rested for their win against Crewe on Wednesday.

Mark Howard, Andrew Taylor, Dorian Dervite, Adam Le Fondre and Gary Madine did not start against the Alex.

SAM's prediction Home win - 52% Draw - 26% Away win - 22%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

